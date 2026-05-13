Congratulations to the MCPD Officers who were recognized earlier today.
Several of our outstanding officers were recognized with awards and a promotion today during our monthly Police Commission meeting:
Officer Richard Sterk – Letter of Commendation
Officer Anthony Santoro – Letter of Commendation
Officer Carol Pytynia – Letter of Commendation (not pictured)
Officer Shane Motshagen – Letter of Commendation
Long Beach Police Department Deputy Marshal Matthew Disbrow – Letter of Commendation
Corporal Mark Galetti – Letter of Commendation (not pictured)
Sergeant Michael Oberle – Letter of Commendation
Sergeant Brian Wright – Letter of Commendation
Lieutenant Michael King – Letter of Commendation
Lieutenant Anna Painter – Letter of Commendation (not pictured)
Detective Amber Marty – Exceptional Service Award
Officer Taylor Tillman – Exceptional Service Award
Officer Gary Francisco – Exceptional Service Award
Officer Michael Petrie – Life Saving Award
Officer Angelo Davenport – Life Saving Award
Officer Jackson Hakes – Life Saving Award
Officer Ryan Koontz – Life Saving Award (not pictured)
Lieutenant Jeff Ramion – Life Saving Award
Officer Patrick Lewis was promoted to the rank of Corporal due to a vacancy within this rank
The Michigan City Police Department Administration is deeply grateful for the dedication, professionalism, and leadership of these officers. We are proud of their commitment to serving our community and thankful for every member of our department who works tirelessly each day to keep our city safe. Congratulations to all the officers receiving awards and to Corporal Patrick Lewis for his promotion!
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