Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.