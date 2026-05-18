The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department is seeking the public’s input on their 5 year Master Plan.
The MC Parks and Rec Department shared a link to the survey below:
Survey Link: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/pages/responsepage.aspx…
The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department said the following on their Facebook page:
“Be sure to take our survey and share your thoughts on the MC Parks and Recreation Department! Your feedback matters and will contribute to our 5-year Master Plan.”