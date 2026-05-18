Valparaiso, IN — Opportunity Enterprises (OE) has been awarded a Three-Year Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services.

This accreditation represents the highest level awarded by CARF and reflects OE’s substantial conformance to internationally recognized standards. The accreditation applies to Community Employment Services, Community Integration, Respite Services, Supported Living, and Governance Standards and extends through April 30, 2029.

CARF accreditation is a public signal of an organization’s commitment to quality, accountability, and continuous improvement. Organizations receiving a three-year accreditation have demonstrated that their services, personnel, and documentation meet rigorous standards and are aligned with best practices in the field.

During the survey process, CARF evaluators conducted on-site interviews with staff, individuals served, and stakeholders; reviewed documentation; and observed service delivery. The survey results identified several strengths across Opportunity Enterprises:

An engaged Board of Directors providing effective governance, accountability, and strategic oversight A stable and experienced leadership team supporting organizational consistency and long-term sustainability Dedicated, professional staff delivering individualized, person-centered services High satisfaction among individuals served, with services described as responsive and respectful

A culture of continuous quality improvement supported by data, planning, and performance measurement

The report also noted OE’s strong reputation in the community and its commitment to delivering flexible, individualized services that align with each person’s goals, preferences, and needs.

“This accreditation reflects the strength of our entire organization,” said Neil Samahon, President and CEO of Opportunity Enterprises. “It is a direct result of the commitment from our staff, leadership, and Board to provide high-quality, person-centered services.”

Opportunity Enterprises provides a range of services that support individuals with disabilities in achieving greater independence, employment, and community inclusion.