The Salvation Army Michigan City Corps and Community Center is welcoming three new members to their Advisory Board.

The Salvation Army is welcoming:

~ Nakia Bonds, Program Administrator/Member Advocate, Elevance Health/Anthem Indiana Medicaid ~ Jeff Miles, Real Estate Broker, MTM Realty ~ Robin Miller, Clinical Asst. Professor/Practicum Ed. Director, Purdue University Northwest

“We look forward to working alongside them and are grateful for their willingness to serve, the Salvation Army of Michigan City said on their Facebook page. “Thank you, Nakia, Jeff, and Robin, for your commitment to ‘Doing the Most Good’ in our community!”