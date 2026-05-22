Our thoughts and prayers fo out to his family, friends, fellow officers.

From the La Porte County Sheriff’s FACEBOOK PAGE-

“La Porte County friends and neighbors, we are asking for our community to rise up, rally together, and lift Deputy Jon Samuelson and his family in prayer and support during this incredibly challenging time.

Now more than ever, we need our residents across the county to stand together in strength, faith, and support for one of our own. Deputy Samuelson has dedicated his life to serving and protecting this county, and we ask everyone now to stand beside him and his loved ones with prayer and solidarity.