LA PORTE, Ind. (May 21, 2026) – La Porte Community School Corporation is pleased to welcome Chris deBruyn as Director of Business.

At the meeting on May 11, 2026, the La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) Board of School Trustees approved the appointment of deBruyn as the district’s lead financial officer, responsible for overseeing all financial and business operations of the corporation beginning July 1, 2026.

deBruyn brings a strong record of financial and operational leadership to the role. He currently serves as Director of Operations and Corporation Treasurer for the MSD of New Durham Township, where he oversees district finances, ensures State Board of Accounts (SBOA) compliance, manages facilities and transportation operations, and advises the superintendent and school board on budgeting and long-term planning.

“Chris brings exactly the kind of financial expertise and leadership experience our district needs as we continue to grow and pursue ambitious goals for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Wood. “His background in both school finance and private banking gives him a unique

perspective, and we are confident he will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team and the La Porte community.”

Prior to his work in public education, deBruyn spent six years at JPMorgan Chase as a Private Client Banker and Branch Vice President, where he managed client portfolios and advised on investments, lending, and financial planning. Earlier in his career, he served as a Regional

Operations Assistant at Speedway LLC, conducting multi-location audits and supporting district-level operations and personnel functions.

“I am honored to join the La Porte Community School Corporation and to support the important work happening here. I look forward to once again working alongside Dr. Wood, the Board, and the entire team to ensure our financial operations are strong, transparent, and aligned to what’s best for our students,” said Chris deBruyn.