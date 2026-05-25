This summer, LaPorte is the place to be — because the Hot Rod Snow Cones Beach Bash is taking over Stone Lake Park on Saturday, July 18th from noon to 7! And it’s all benefiting the Helping Hoosiers Heroes Foundation, supporting veterans, first responders, and our future heroes.

Bring the whole family out for a full day of fun! Your $10 wristband gets you unlimited access, and kids 2 and under are free. You’ll enjoy giant inflatables, interactive games, snow cones and refreshments, music throughout the day, plus community raffles, prize drawings, and family‑friendly sponsor giveaways.

And don’t forget — we’ve got hourly giveaways, special entertainment announcements, and beach‑style fun for all ages. This is the summer event you don’t want to miss.

Want to support the mission even more? Become a sponsor! Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, even Title Sponsorships are available — but the deadline is July 11th.

Come for the fun. Stay for the mission.

The Hot Rod Snow Cones Beach Bash, benefiting Helping Hoosiers Heroes.

Visit helpinghoosiersheroes.org or call (219) 900‑3470.

TEAM WIMS/WHFB is a PROUD SPONSOR