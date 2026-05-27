This annual event invites participants to explore one of Northwest Indiana’s most iconic landscapes while supporting the ongoing protection and advocacy of the Indiana dunes, Lake Michigan, and the surrounding natural areas. The 5K course winds through sandy, hilly trails with stairs and elevation changes, making it a rewarding challenge for runners and walkers alike. While the course is considered moderate to strenuous, it’s designed to be approachable for anyone ready to take on a fun, unique trail experience beyond a traditional road race. For more information visit www.savedunes.org. #WIMS #WHFB #LocalRadio