La Porte – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce the 2026 Hoosier Star Grand Finale Finalists! These individuals will compete, in their respective divisions, for the title of HOOSIER STAR! Each finalist will sing a song of their choosing accompanied by the LCSO. Audience members and a panel of celebrity judges will decide the winner! First place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $1,000 prize. Second place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $500 prize. This year’s finalists are: Adult Division (18 and up) – Anaya Cunningham, La Porte; Tenley Edvardsen, Schererville; Kurt Gillins, Valparaiso; Wrigley Hemphill, La Porte; and Grace Ott, La Porte. Youth Division (17 and under) – Olivia Branco, La Porte; Selah Branco, La Porte; Nick Oss, La Porte; Halyn Pumroy, La Porte; and Nolan Temples, Osceola. Tickets are now on sale – Adult Balcony seats are $30, Youth Balcony seats are $10. All balcony seats are General Admission. A limited number of table seats on the floor are available for $75. Hoosier Star 2026 is presented by Horizon Bank, Northwest Health and Gene’s Camera. Sponsorship opportunities are available – please call Emily Yiannias at 219.362.9020 for more information.