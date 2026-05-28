The Grand Finale Hoosier Star will take place on
September 12, 2026 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium
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|La Porte – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce the 2026 Hoosier Star Grand Finale Finalists! These individuals will compete, in their respective divisions, for the title of HOOSIER STAR! Each finalist will sing a song of their choosing accompanied by the LCSO. Audience members and a panel of celebrity judges will decide the winner! First place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $1,000 prize. Second place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $500 prize.
This year’s finalists are: Adult Division (18 and up) – Anaya Cunningham, La Porte; Tenley Edvardsen, Schererville; Kurt Gillins, Valparaiso; Wrigley Hemphill, La Porte; and Grace Ott, La Porte. Youth Division (17 and under) – Olivia Branco, La Porte; Selah Branco, La Porte; Nick Oss, La Porte; Halyn Pumroy, La Porte; and Nolan Temples, Osceola.
Tickets are now on sale – Adult Balcony seats are $30, Youth Balcony seats are $10. All balcony seats are General Admission. A limited number of table seats on the floor are available for $75.
Hoosier Star 2026 is presented by Horizon Bank, Northwest Health and Gene’s Camera. Sponsorship opportunities are available – please call Emily Yiannias at 219.362.9020 for more information.
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|About the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
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|The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is a cornerstone of the vibrant arts landscape in Northwest Indiana. The orchestra serves the 110,000 residents of La Porte County and regions beyond, including Southwest Michigan. Now in its 53rd season, the LCSO has grown from a small community orchestra into a dynamic, professional organization of 60 musicians serving audiences from seven counties. Each year, the orchestra presents four subscription concerts, in addition to the Hoosier Star, Holiday at the Pops and Children’s Education concerts.
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