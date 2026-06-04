Porter County Sheriff’s Department K9s Deebo and Quinn have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Both vests were sponsored by Paula Jacobi Richard of St. Augustine, FL and embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of CSPD K9 Roam”.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.