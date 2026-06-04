More than $450,000 raised to support student scholarships

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) on May 29 hosted over 600 supporters at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana for its 10th anniversary gala, a marquee event of the university’s 10th anniversary celebration recognizing a decade of changing students’ lives.

The event, which primarily served as a major fundraiser, secured more than $450,000 of generous gifts made in support of scholarships for current and future PNW students.

“At PNW, we like to say that changing students’ lives starts with all of us,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “With your generosity, we are able to achieve that mission. These scholarships and your support significantly benefit our students by helping them persist to their degrees.”

PNW is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. University leaders, faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters gathered to enjoy and reflect on a decade of significant growth and accomplishments for the university.

“PNW, in partnership with its stakeholders, is working to position the region as a globally significant destination for advanced technology, investment and the reshoring of crucial infrastructure at this important time for our country,” said Holford.

PNW’s 10th anniversary gala was also punctuated by the celebration of its annual PNW Alumni Hall of Fame induction and alumni awards.

Deno Yiankes (BS’88), chairman of Chimera Hospitality Corporation and former president and CEO of Investment and Developments with White Lodging, was recognized as the 2026 inductee for his more than three decades of distinguished leadership in hospitality and tourism management, as well as his extraordinary philanthropy supporting opportunities for PNW students.

“I will always be grateful to be affiliated with Purdue University Northwest and what it stands for in supporting the backbone of our region,” said Yiankes. “There are many students with dreams and backgrounds who make it so inspiring to continue supporting what we are about. The people of PNW are all driven by creating an environment that is positive for Northwest Indiana and they prioritize students with how they plan and adjust in the changing higher education environment.”

PNW alumni Ryan Elinkowski (BA’11), Erin Okamoto Protsman (BA’88; MA’01) and Spencer Summers (BS’22; MBA’23) were also honored for their accomplishments across different professional career stages. The three received the Pride of PNW Alumni Award, the PNW Campus Pride Alumni Award and the Power Onward Emerging Leader Award, respectively.

To learn more about the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame and alumni awards, visit pnw.edu/hall-of-fame.

The celebration was capped off with the unveiling of a specially commissioned PNW-themed South Shore poster. The painting, created by artist Kristina Knowski, depicts a bright scene with graduates ascending toward two of the university’s distinct lion statues. The painting also features the university’s Power Onward brand and notes the university’s milestone 10th anniversary celebration.