The City of Michigan City will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 5pm in the EOC for the Community Development Block Grant Program’s 2026 Annual Action Plan.

The CDBG program is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that provides communities with resources to address a wide range of needs for low-to-moderate income persons.

The Annual Action Plan details how CDBG funds will be used each year to support a wide range of initiatives such as housing, infrastructure improvements, community programs, and more.