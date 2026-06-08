The State Disaster Relief Fund is intended to help with immediate needs. Funds are available for eligible applicants up to $25,000.

In response, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) has opened applications for the State Disaster Relief Fund (Individual Assistance). Only residents of Jasper, Newton and Starke counties are eligible to apply for State Disaster Relief Fund assistance related to this disaster declaration.

The State Disaster Relief Fund is not currently accepting applications for the Public Assistance program. Learn more about the SDRF

If eligible, apply here for funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund (Individual Assistance). The deadline to apply is June 10, 2026.

The State Disaster Relief Fund applies only to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured. State funding cannot replace insurance coverage, which is the primary and best source of protection from storm damage. The fund only addresses the costs of repairing, replacing or restoring property that is the primary residence of the applicant, and cannot be used to help pay insurance deductibles.

Visit the IDHS Disaster Declaration webpage to learn more about the recovery process.