In Starke County, an INDOT contractor will close the ramp from U.S. 35 to U.S. 30 eastbound on or after Wednesday, June 10 through mid-July.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow U.S. 35, State Road 8 and State Road 39.

This ramp closure is to facilitate work on the U.S. 30 resurfacing project between U.S. 35 and Union Rd, with alternating lane closures through the end of November.

No left turns from U.S. 30 are permitted through the work zone, and motorists crossing or turning onto U.S. 30 should exercise caution. Currently, the eastbound lanes are closed and westbound lanes are converted to two-way traffic. When approaching U.S. 30 on intersecting roads from the south going northbound, motorists should stop in the median to check for traffic before completing their movement.

The project will consist of two phases, with the phase switch planned for mid-August. During phase two, the eastbound lanes will be two-way traffic and westbound will be closed for construction. Ramp closures will occur at the U.S. 30 and U.S. 35 interchange toward the end of each phase of construction due to where work is occurring.