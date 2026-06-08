Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.