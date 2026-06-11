Today A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.