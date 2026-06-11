News Release by Marquette Catholic High School:

53-Member Class Praised for Its Authenticity, Achievements; Cohort Accumulated 1,625 Dual Credits

Before the final grains of sand descended through the hourglass, Marquette Class of 2026 huddled one last time on Wednesday as students. In the morning, their families accompanied them into the Orleans Room at Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa for the Senior Breakfast, where Zach Mark ’96 encouraged the alumni-in-waiting to embrace the perceived detours in life and always prioritize character over occupation.

Very Reverend Christopher Stanish presided over the Class of 2026’s Baccalaureate Mass inside St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church before diplomas were conferred upon the 53 graduates.

Principal Katie Collignon welcomed the scores of family and friends inside the Richard and Louise Scholl Student Center for the commencement ceremony. She lauded the Class of 2026 for their authenticity and honesty. Senior Aleksandar Pecoski delivered the valedictorian speech before Collignon and superintendent of schools Dr. Colleen J. Brewer distributed diplomas.

Marquette Performing Arts director Amy Crane conducted the Marquette Singers in a sterling performance of “For Good”. Salutatorian Enrico V. Ortega-Chick delivered a final address to the graduates before National Honor Society president Jamie Herrin led his classmates in the formal turning of their tassels.

Marquette featured 23 summa cum laude graduates within the Class of 2026. As a cohort, the 53-member class combined to earn 1,625 dual credits while enrolled.

The faculty and staff of Marquette Catholic High School extend their gratitude to the Class of 2026 and their families and wish them the very best in their future endeavors.

Marquette Catholic High School Class of 2026

Cruiz Aidan Baker

Nathan Dale Bakota***

Hudson Alan Barth**

Leah Noel Bartnicki***

Addison Grace Boyd**

Alexander Emmanuel Cervantes

Livia Skye Clayton**

Sequoia Joseph Salvador Coats**

Eleanor Dorothy Crane***

Laniah Savanna Davis*

Ryan Michael Dietz**

Angelina Alexandrea Firov*

Landon Blaine Galvan*

Liam Anthony Gowan*

Lloyd Rahim Heard-Muhammad

Jamie Ryan Herrin***

Andrew Hoang***

Ruby Bleu Hook***

Weijin Huang

Grace Latasha Johnson***

Kai Ryan Michael Keehn**

Oliviah Gabrielle Kereszturi*

Cypriana Rosemari Kerwin***

Delaney Ann Kruis***

Leighton Noelle Kurtich***

Lyla Maylee Lanovich***

Johnathan Edward Madura***

Mia Danielle Mark**

Madeleine Sophie McCarther**

Aedan Edward McKee*

Charles Matthew Meyer*

Iván Alexandro Mota*

Robert Matthew Moulton*

Trenton Michael Moyer***

Liam G. Neary***

Maxwell Steven Olesker***

Enrico V. Ortega-Chick***

Aleksandar Anthony Pecoski***

Addison Paige Penziol***

McKenzie Caiden Pitchford***

Eric Daniel Plath**

Kaitlyn Marie Rivera***

Rebeca Robles*

Christian Alexander Segura

Alexander Robert Smith**

Ava Rivers Smith

Lauren Ashley Snyder*

Noah Jeffrey Sowers**

Courtney George Talbot-Dacres*

Yiru Wang***

Della Genevieve Rose Wittorp***

Kailynn Juanita-Rae Young

Xinyi Zheng***

* Cum Laude

** Magna Cum Laude

*** Summa Cum Laude