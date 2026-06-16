LA PORTE/ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind

The ProPEL S.R. 2 Study Team is seeking input from residents and local stakeholders to help identify current needs and define the vision for the future of the corridor.

Tuesday, June 16

New Prairie High School

5333 N. Cougar Rd., New Carlisle, IN

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET with a presentation at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. The meeting will be in the auditorium. Attendees should enter through Door S1.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to learn more about the study, share input, and have one-on-one conversations with the Study Team.

The presentation will also be livestreamed. Register at the following link to take part in the livestream: https://bit.ly/ProPELSR2June16. A recording of the livestream will be posted to the INDOT YouTube page after the meeting and will also be linked to the study webpage where study materials are available.