|LA PORTE/ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind – As a reminder, a public information meeting is scheduled Tuesday, June 16 to introduce an Indiana Department of Transportation Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study that will examine corridor needs on State Road 2 between U.S. 20 in La Porte County and U.S. 20/31 in St. Joseph County.
The ProPEL S.R. 2 Study Team is seeking input from residents and local stakeholders to help identify current needs and define the vision for the future of the corridor.
Tuesday, June 16
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET with a presentation at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. The meeting will be in the auditorium. Attendees should enter through Door S1.
The meeting will provide an opportunity to learn more about the study, share input, and have one-on-one conversations with the Study Team.
The presentation will also be livestreamed. Register at the following link to take part in the livestream: https://bit.ly/ProPELSR2June16. A recording of the livestream will be posted to the INDOT YouTube page after the meeting and will also be linked to the study webpage where study materials are available.
|About ProPEL S.R. 2
The 13-mile ProPEL S.R. 2 study area extends from U.S. 20 in La Porte County to U.S. 20/31 in St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The Study Team is working to understand corridor needs, identify opportunities for safety and mobility improvements, and help determine a set of recommendations for transportation improvements for the corridor.
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|A PEL study is a collaborative effort that occurs before specific projects are identified and allows the public to engage early in the transportation planning process. A PEL study allows INDOT to better understand community needs and to develop solutions that meet those needs.
Public input is an important part of the study. Additional public meetings will be held at key milestones throughout the study. INDOT also plans to host local community office hours to provide more opportunities for public input throughout the course of the study.
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|The study website, ProPELSR2.com includes study information, maps and FAQs. Study news and updates are shared on the INDOT Northwest Facebook page (@INDOTNorthwest) and on X (@ INDOTNorthwest). People interested in participating in the study are encouraged to sign up for updates by email or text on the study website.
Special Accommodations
Should special accommodation be needed, please contact Berry Craig, public involvement specialist, at (270) 705-1640, or email berry.craig@parsons.com.