Indiana Dunes National Park reopened the Mount Baldy access site to the public on Monday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently completed work to move approximately 27,000 tons of sand at Mount Baldy as part of ongoing shoreline management efforts. The work helped address sand accumulation near visitor infrastructure while returning sand to the beach system along Lake Michigan.

Visitors should be aware that the reopening applies to the Mount Baldy access site, including the parking area and beach access route. The Mount Baldy summit and dune face remain closed due to ongoing safety concerns, including unstable sand conditions and the continued risk of sand collapse. Visitors must stay on designated routes and follow posted closures.

The park will continue monitoring slope stability and slope response along the new dune face following the sand removal work. That monitoring will help inform future management decisions at Mount Baldy, including any changes to access, visitor safety measures and long-term stewardship of the site.

Mount Baldy is one of the most dynamic and recognizable landscapes at Indiana Dunes National Park and remains one of the park’s most visible examples of landscape change. The dune continues to move inland and has affected visitor infrastructure, including the historic parking area and utilities. Park staff will continue using science, engineering, and monitoring to guide management of this rapidly changing Great Lakes coastline.

Visitors planning a trip to Mount Baldy should check current conditions before arriving. For more information, visit nps.gov/indu.

(Photos credit: NPS/Rafi Wilkinson)