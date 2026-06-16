The Town of Ogden Dunes and Ogden Dunes Police Department gave the following update on Tuesday regarding storm cleanup:

Good Afternoon,

We would like to provide an update regarding the recent storm and the ongoing recovery efforts throughout our community.

The Street Department is actively working to remove debris and restore safe conditions across town. Due to the extent of the storm impact, cleanup operations are expected to continue for several weeks. To meet this demand, the Town has hired additional personnel and secured the necessary resources to complete the work efficiently.

Cleanup efforts will be prioritized based on public safety hazards, roadway access, utility restoration and critical infrastructure needs. Crews will continue working throughout the town until all affected areas have been cleared.

Effective immediately, Street Department crews and all contractors will be operating on extended hours, working from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, until further notice. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as these teams work diligently to address storm-related damage. Please use caution while traveling through town.

We are grateful that no injuries occurred during this event. While some property damage was significant, all affected structures and areas can be repaired or replaced, and recovery efforts are well underway.

The response from NIPSCO emergency services has been outstanding. Assessment teams were on the ground by 11:00 PM the night of the storm, and additional crews were mobilized throughout the night and following day. Their rapid response allowed for timely identification of damaged infrastructure and accelerated power restoration efforts.

Fiber and cable providers are also present in town working to restore service. If you continue to experience an outage, please contact your service provider directly so they can update their repair queue.

The work currently taking place at the front of town is a NIPSCO gas line maintenance project. This work is unrelated to the storm and is expected to continue for several days. No service interruptions are anticipated.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR RESIDENTS

The Town-owned property north of the compost area will be used as a temporary staging area for storm debris, tree material, and wood chips generated by Town cleanup operations. This area will be restored to its original condition once cleanup is complete and Street Department personnel have concluded recovery operations. This area is for Street Department use only.

Residents who hire private contractors, tree services, or landscapers for storm cleanup must ensure that all contractor-generated debris is removed by the contractor. Please do not place contractor debris at the edge of the street. Town resources are dedicated to community-wide storm cleanup and cannot be used for private disposal.

Please use caution when traveling through town. Street Department personnel, contractors, and heavy equipment will be operating throughout the community. Slow down, remain alert, and give workers ample space to operate safely.

For emergencies, call 911 immediately. For non-emergency storm-related concerns, contact Town Hall during normal business hours.

INDOT was contacted regarding the improper traffic signal function when trains are present, it is being repaired today.

INDOT is also aware that the east bound 12 traffic light arm is angled, this is on the list too.

We are aware and have approved contractors to use the sand track for scheduled projects.

Thank you for your patience, cooperation, and support as we work together to recover from this storm event. We are prepared for the possibility of tomorrows storm, please use caution during the coming weather event. Our community’s resilience and teamwork continue to make Ogden Dunes a strong and safe place to live, we are here for you.

Jeremy Ogden, Chief of Police

Mike Lanovich, Street Superintendent