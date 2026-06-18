The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 35-year-old John T. Jackson in connection with the shooting death of 64-year-old James D. Williams.

During the evening of June 8, deputies responded to a residence in the 2900 west block of US 20 regarding a report of a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies arrived a short time later, located the subject, and secured the scene.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Since then, detectives have been gathering evidence and interviewing subjects who provided helpful information. During this time, Jackson emerged as a suspect in the investigation.

Jackson was arrested on June 16 and housed in the La Porte County Jail. Investigation findings were forwarded to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and later to La Porte County Circuit Court. Jackson was officially charged Wednesday with murder in Circuit Court.

Jackson remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond.