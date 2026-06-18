Michigan City Police say one person was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound on Tuesday.
Officers responded to Franciscan Health Hospital on June 16 at approximately 8:10 p.m. after learning of a person being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. This incident is under active investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is requested to contact Lt. Painter at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or via email at apainter@emichigancity.com. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety. Additional updates will be provided as available.