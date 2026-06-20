MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Franciscan Alliance CEO Kevin Leahy is stepping down from his position effective Dec. 31, the nonprofit Catholic healthcare ministry announced.

After stepping down as CEO, he will assist in the leadership transition by serving as an internal consultant until the end of 2027, when he will retire after 48 years with the organization.

Leahy thanked his Franciscan coworkers and said the Franciscan mission and values will prevail.

“It will take all of us working together to make sure we build upon the strong foundation that the Sisters and lay leaders established 150 years ago,” he said. “It is our responsibility to continue Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition by serving the needs of all who seek healing of body, mind and spirit, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind. in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is a large Catholic health care system in the Midwest with 11 hospital campuses, more than 16,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Indianapolis Orthopedic Hospital and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.