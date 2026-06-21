This October, you’re invited to a night of elegance, celebration, and community impact. Join Franciscan Health as we honor 150 years of healthcare ministry from the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration at the Spirited Celebration Gala!

It all happens Friday, October 9th at 6 PM at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. Enjoy a cocktail hour, plated dinner, live music, DJ, dancing, photo booth, plus silent and live auctions, wine and whiskey pulls, and incredible entertainment — including Ric Federighi and WIMS Radio, Chris Florek & Ever After Entertainment, and more.

Tickets are $250, with sponsorships available. Visit Fran.Care/Spirited or call 219‑661‑3401.

All proceeds benefit the Franciscan Health Community Health & Wellness Fund. Formal attire suggested — we’ll see you on the red carpet.