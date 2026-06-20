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INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of disaster emergency for 63 Indiana counties impacted by severe weather from June 6 through June 18, 2026.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has opened applications to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for residents who incurred damage to their homes or property as a result of the flooding, severe weather, tornadic activity and a derecho this month in the following counties:
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|The SDRF is intended to help with immediate needs. Funds are available for eligible applicants up to $25,000.
Teams from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are currently completing damage assessments in multiple counties throughout the state. Additional homeowners or jurisdictions may qualify later for financial assistance based on damage assessment data.
The SDRF is not currently accepting applications for the Public Assistance program. Local jurisdictions impacted by eligible disaster events will be notified if Public Assistance becomes available. Learn more about the SDRF.
If eligible, apply here for funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund (Individual Assistance).
The State Disaster Relief Fund applies only to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured. State funding cannot replace insurance coverage, which is the primary and best source of protection from storm damage. The fund only addresses the costs of repairing, replacing or restoring property that is the primary residence of the applicant, and cannot be used to help pay insurance deductibles.
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Indiana 211 Activated
Residents are asked to contact Indiana 211 by calling 866-211-9966 to report damage from the June 9-18 storm events.
To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website. Collecting assessments via this process will help IDHS determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.
Only residents from the following counties should submit damage reports at this time:
June 9 events:
June 11 events:
June 16-18 events:
Other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager. All agriculture damages should be reported to the local USDA Farm Service Agency. To locate the appropriate contact, individuals can use the USDA locator tool.