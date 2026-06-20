The SDRF is intended to help with immediate needs. Funds are available for eligible applicants up to $25,000.

Teams from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are currently completing damage assessments in multiple counties throughout the state. Additional homeowners or jurisdictions may qualify later for financial assistance based on damage assessment data. The SDRF is not currently accepting applications for the Public Assistance program. Local jurisdictions impacted by eligible disaster events will be notified if Public Assistance becomes available. Learn more about the SDRF. If eligible, apply here for funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund (Individual Assistance). The State Disaster Relief Fund applies only to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured. State funding cannot replace insurance coverage, which is the primary and best source of protection from storm damage. The fund only addresses the costs of repairing, replacing or restoring property that is the primary residence of the applicant, and cannot be used to help pay insurance deductibles.