FOLLOW the Michigan City Fire Department FACEBOOK Page for the latest deatils Yesterday (Monday) at approximately 5:43 p.m., the LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a report of a child who was observed entering the water at Washington Park Beach on the east side of the catwalk, just south of the lighthouse. Bystanders reported the child, who was wearing red shorts, disappeared beneath the surface.

Despite the immediate response of multiple agencies and specialized dive teams, the challenging water conditions significantly complicated search efforts. After an extensive search, dive operations were suspended due to hazardous conditions that posed a risk to responder safety.

During the operation, three MCFD divers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Franciscan Health for evaluation. A DNR diver was also injured and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.

Strong currents, changing wave action, and limited visibility beneath the water can quickly overwhelm even experienced swimmers and rescuers. We urge everyone to pay close attention to beach conditions, heed all posted warnings, and stay out of the water when hazardous conditions are present.