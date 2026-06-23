MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Notice is hereby given that the Michigan City Police Department will conduct a public workshop regarding Flock Safety initiatives and opportunities on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Michigan City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, Indiana.

The purpose of the workshop is to provide information regarding Flock Safety technology, discuss potential public safety applications, and answer questions from elected officials,members of the media, and the public.

The workshop is open to the public. Members of the Michigan City Common Council and local media outlets are invited to attend.