The Town of Chesterton announced that the micro pantry at the Chesterton Fire Department has relocated to a spot outside of the Duneland Chamber in downtown Chesterton.

“The enormous popularity of the micro-pantry which has stood for several years outside the Chesterton Fire Department’s station house has prompted the Street Department to move it to a much more visible and accessible location in the Downtown: Just outside the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, 220 Broadway,” the Town of Chesterton said on their Facebook page.

“Angelique Berg originally built that micro-pantry and a second one—installed outside the Porter Police Department at 50 Francis St.—for her Girl Scout Gold Award. Since then those two micro-pantries have served countless families in Duneland for whom food on occasion is as much a luxury as it is a necessity.”

The Town of Chesterton says “TAKE WHAT YOU NEED, LEAVE WHAT YOU CAN.”

This micro-pantry is free and open to everyone.

The Town of Chesterton is asking the public to please donate such unopened, shelf-stable items as the following:

*Canned vegetables, fruit, or beans. *Pasta, rice, or mac & cheese. *Peanut butter and jelly. *Cereal, oatmeal, or granola bars. *Soup or ramen. *Hygiene items (toothpaste, soaps, shampoos, etc.). *Baby and child items.

(photo credit: Town of Chesterton Facebook page)