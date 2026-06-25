Commuter Alert : South Shore Advisory Due to the Wednesday, June 24, 2026 freight train derailment and power loss near East Chicago and Gary Metro, MORNING RUSH HOUR MONON AND LAKESHORE SOUTH SHORE LINE TRAIN SERVICE WILL BE SUSPENDED, JUNE 25, 2026. Passengers are encouraged to find alternate transportation to/from Chicago.

Crews are working diligently to rectify the situation; however, the timeframe for repairs has not yet been determined. Updates regarding when train service will resume will be made as they become available.