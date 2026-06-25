Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.