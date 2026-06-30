SCHERERVILLE, Ind. – Franciscan Health is partnering with the Schererville Parks & Recreation Department to provide a free Summer Health Series.

The weekly Friday morning programs will begin with a health education session presented by Franciscan, followed by a light group walk or other physical activity.

The events will take place at 9:30 a.m. on six Fridays beginning July 10 and running through Aug. 21 at the Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St. There will be no session on Friday, July 17.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. The sessions are planned to take place outdoors, but in the event of inclement weather, will move indoors.