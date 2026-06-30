The City of Michigan City is reminding residents that an extreme heat warning is in effect now through 7 P.M. Thursday. Extended periods of dangerously hot conditions with daily temperatures in the 90s and high humidity levels are expected. Heat index values could reach up to 105 degrees during this time.

With extreme heat and humidity expected over the next few days, Mayor Angie would like to remind citizens of cooling centers located within the City of Michigan City. Cooling centers will be available at the following locations:

1. Michigan City Police Station-1201 E. Michigan Blvd. (Open 24 hours) 2. Michigan City Fire Administration Building-2510 E. Michigan Blvd. (8 A.M.-4 P.M., Monday-Friday) 3. Michigan City City Hall-100 E. Michigan Blvd. (8:00 A.M.-4:30 P.M., Monday-Friday) 4. Nest Community Center-1001 W. 8th Street (8:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M., Sunday-Saturday)

Public health experts advise spending some time each day in an air-conditioned space. If air conditioning isn’t available or accessible, taking a cool bath or shower can help lower body temperature. Even short periods in a cool environment can help the body recover from the buildup of heat and humidity. Heat-related illnesses can develop quickly, so it’s important to stay well hydrated and avoid direct sunlight whenever possible.

The Michigan City Police Department urges citizens to check on family, friends, neighbors, pets and especially the elderly during these extended times of high heat and humidity to make sure everyone stays safe. Do not leave children or pets left unattended in a vehicle. Interior vehicle temperatures can reach lethal limits within minutes.