Members of theand La Porte City Police Department K-9 Units came together to organize an online “Sammy Strong” apparel fundraiser to show our community’s continued support for Deputy Samuelson during his recovery.

The fundraiser features K-9-inspired apparel, including men’s, women’s, youth, dri-fit shirts, and hoodies. Since launching earlier this month, the response from our community has been overwhelming, and we’re incredibly grateful. We’re hoping to continue that momentum by reaching those who may not have heard about the fundraiser yet and would still like an opportunity to participate. All proceeds go to Deputy Samuelson and his wife, Quinn.

https://sammystrong.heroes-shop.com/ #wims #whfb #makingadifference