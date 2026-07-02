EXTREME HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY… and HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT/7 PM CDT/ FRIDAY…

* WHAT…For the Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions

with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat Advisory, heat

index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN…For the Extreme Heat Warning, until 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/

Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ to 8

PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat and high humidity events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of