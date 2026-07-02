EXTREME HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY… and HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT/7 PM CDT/ FRIDAY…
* WHAT…For the Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat Advisory, heat
index values up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN…For the Extreme Heat Warning, until 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ to 8
PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.