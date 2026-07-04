Today at 12:08 AM, Deputy Austin Howell responded to a residential structure fire located in the 2700 west block of CR 1650 South.

Upon arrival, Deputy Howell approached the residence but was unable to safely enter due to excessive smoke conditions.

After firefighters from multiple responding departments extinguished the fire, 23-year-old Kathryn M. ZABEL was located inside the residence and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigator with the Indiana State Fire Marshals Office was contacted and responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.