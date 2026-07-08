Indiana Dunes National Park is urging the public to stay off of Mount Baldy and shared the following statement on their Facebook page Tuesday: “Fireworks are spectacular. Climbing a protected dune to get a better view? We can do better.

National parks protect some of America’s most iconic landscapes, and at Indiana Dunes, dunes are at the heart of that story. Mt. Baldy is more than a pile of sand. It is a living ecosystem, a dynamic landform, and part of the landscape this park was created to preserve.

This photo shows the cumulative impact of people leaving designated trails. Every footprint on a closed dune slope loosens sand, accelerates erosion, damages fragile habitat, and makes restoration more difficult. What may seem like “just one climb” can quickly encourage others to follow.

We want everyone to enjoy summer evenings at Indiana Dunes, including fireworks in nearby communities. But enjoyment must also mean protecting the places we come to experience. Activities that disturb or damage natural resources work against the mission of the park and the efforts of visitors, volunteers, and staff who help care for these landscapes.

The steep slopes of Mt. Baldy are clearly marked as closed with signs and ropes due to both safety and resource protection concerns. Please enjoy the view from designated areas and help protect one of the park’s most iconic places. Take only pictures. Leave footprints only on designated trails.