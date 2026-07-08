WEEKEND/HOLIDAY TRAIN SCHEDULE:

Passengers are advised that the South Shore Line continues to operate Lakeshore Corridor and Monon Corridor service on a WEEKEND/HOLIDAY train schedule. This temporary operational change is a result of a June 24 freight train derailment and subsequent power loss near East Chicago.

EXTRA MON-FRI TRAIN SERVICE making all stops, beginning Thursday, July 9, 2026:

In order to supplement the weekend/holiday train service in effect for all Lakeshore Corridor and Monon Corridor passengers, the SSL will provide the following extra train service beginning July 9 (please see attached special timetable for full schedule of station stop times):

WESTBOUND MON-FRI

WB 5:15 a.m. Extra train departing Munster/Dyer to Millennium Station, making all stops.

WB 6:19 a.m. Extra train departing Hammond Gateway to Millennium Station, making all stops (details below): *** WB Monon Corridor Train 1600 will operate out of Munster/Dyer as scheduled at 5:50 a.m. At Hammond Gateway, Tr 1600 will continue service to Millennium Station, departing Hammond on WB Tr 600’s scheduled time of 6:19 a.m. PLEASE NOTE HAMMOND GATEWAY PASSENGERS WILL BOARD THIS EXTRA TRAIN ON THE UPPER LEVEL MONON PLATFORM.

EASTBOUND MON-FRI

EB 4:35 p.m. departure from Millennium Station to Munster/Dyer, making all stops.

TEMPORARY BUSING SUBSTITUTION, HAMMOND-EAST CHICAGO:

Passengers are advised that South Shore Line temporary busing substitution remains in effect between Hammond Gateway and East Chicago stations. No bikes will be permitted on buses. Please be advised delays are expected due to the busing.

Passengers also be advised that Metra Electric has discontinued honoring South Shore Line passenger tickets.

EXTRA MON-FRI TRAIN SERVICE making all stops, beginning Thursday, July 9, 2026:

In order to supplement the weekend/holiday train service in effect for all Lakeshore Corridor and Monon Corridor passengers, the SSL will provide the following Monday-Friday Extra train service beginning July 9 and continuing until further notice: