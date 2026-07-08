The Valparaiso Police Department, in partnership with the Valparaiso Fire Department and Valparaiso Community Schools, has notified the public of planned public safety training exercises taking place at Benjamin Franklin Middle School (605 Campbell Street).

Training began Tuesday and is being conducted on July 9 and July 14–16, 2026. Activity will occur throughout most of each training day, with exercises concluding by 6:00 p.m. Daily starting times may vary.

Residents and visitors can expect to see an increased presence of police vehicles, fire apparatus, and emergency personnel at the school during these dates. Training activities will be taking place inside and around the building. Please do not be alarmed—these are scheduled training exercises, and local emergency dispatchers are aware of the activity.