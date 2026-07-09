The La Porte County Health Department announced that free community CPR classes are available this July across La Porte County, hosted by the LaPorte City Fire Department and La Porte County Emergency Medical Service.

“These classes are a great opportunity to learn or refresh lifesaving skills in a hands-on setting, the health department said on their Facebook page. “Take a look through the upcoming dates, times, and locations to find a session that works for you.”

Registration details can be found on our Facebook events tab or at heartsafeLPC.com/events.