Executive Briefing experience how to Christian CEOS sharpen strategy, strengthen culture, & grow with trusted peers
Executive Briefing Your peers can help you build a great business for a greater purpose.
Leaders limit their potential when they lead from isolation. When surrounded by trusted advisors with a common goal and a similar worldview, leaders can maximize performance and impact.
C12, the largest and fastest-growing network of Christian CEOs and business owners, is forming confidential Business Forums near you.
Experience the difference of leading when backed by:
A Global Network of Like-Minded Leaders
World-Class Business Curriculum and Resources
One-on-One Coaching
Annual 360-Degree Business Evaluations
Leverage the power of your peers to build a great business for a greater purpose.
RSVP Today!
Location: 1001 Sand Creek Dr Chesterton, IN