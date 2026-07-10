Leaders limit their potential when they lead from isolation. When surrounded by trusted advisors with a common goal and a similar worldview, leaders can maximize performance and impact.

C12, the largest and fastest-growing network of Christian CEOs and business owners, is forming confidential Business Forums near you.

Experience the difference of leading when backed by:

A Global Network of Like-Minded Leaders

World-Class Business Curriculum and Resources

One-on-One Coaching

Annual 360-Degree Business Evaluations

Leverage the power of your peers to build a great business for a greater purpose.

RSVP Today!