Michigan City Area Schools is proud to introduce the MCAS Gold Card, a new community appreciation program that provides complimentary admission to many MCAS athletic and performing arts events for eligible senior residents.

Now available, the Gold Card is offered to residents age 60 and older who live within the MCAS district boundaries. The program encourages community members to stay connected with local schools while supporting student-athletes, musicians, performers, and other student organizations throughout the year.

“Michigan City Area Schools has always been more than just our students and staff. Our schools are the heart of our community,” said Dr. Wendel McCollum, Superintendent of Michigan City Area Schools. “The Gold Card is our way of thanking the generations of residents who have supported MCAS over the years. Whether you’re cheering on the Wolves at a game, attending a concert, or enjoying a student performance, we hope you’ll continue making memories with us and celebrating the accomplishments of our students.”

The Gold Card provides complimentary admission to select MCAS home athletic and performing arts events. The program is ideal for grandparents, MCAS alumni, and community members who enjoy supporting local students and participating in school events.

Residents interested in receiving a Gold Card may visit the MCAS Administration Building, located at 408 S. Carroll Ave., during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Applicants must be at least 60 years old, reside within the MCAS district boundaries, and provide a valid photo ID along with proof of residency.

The Gold Card is valid for admission to select MCAS home events only. It is not valid for away contests, tournament events, Michigan City High School Commencement, or other non-MCAS-sponsored events. The card is non-transferable, valid only for the named cardholder, and must be presented with a valid photo ID for admission.

For complete eligibility requirements, terms and conditions, and additional information, visit EducateMC.net/Gold-Card or call the MCAS Administration Building at (219) 873-2000.