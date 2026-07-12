Michigan City, IN – On June 25, community members gathered at Gill Field for the Rotary Club of Michigan City’s Quarters for Change fundraiser, demonstrating how small donations can make a big impact. Members of the Michigan City High School Marching Band and its directors joined volunteers in laying a quarter mile of quarters around the track while visiting with supporters throughout the afternoon.

Thanks to the generosity of the Michigan City community, more than $1,600 was raised, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Michigan City High School Marching Band. Now serving more than 73 student musicians, the marching band continues to grow each year. Support from events like Quarters for Change helps provide the students with uniforms, equipment, and the resources they need to perform.

Michigan City Area Schools is grateful to the Rotary Club of Michigan City, event sponsors, volunteers, and everyone who contributed to the fundraiser’s success. Your continued support helps strengthen opportunities for our students.