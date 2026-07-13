MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The EDCMC team will be celebrating milestones, investments, impactful leaders and community-changing projects at the Salute to Business Awards July 29 at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City will be honoring businesses that are marking significant anniversaries, those that have invested in Michigan City and transformations of existing buildings that have led to a new chapter. Economic Development Leadership and Lifetime Achievement awards will spotlight individuals who are elevating economic development by sparking momentum and cultivating a strong foundation.

“Our awards are a platform to celebrate our business community and regional leaders who are adding to the economic development energy and synergy that continue to gain momentum here in Michigan City,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “We have even more to mark this year as it is the EDCMC’s 30th anniversary.”

Beyond the awards presentations, the event will feature a special guest speaker: Michigan City native Scott Dolson, Indiana University Vice President/Director of Athletics. IU’s athletic achievements hit a high in 2025 with the IU Football program marking an exceptional year with unprecedented accomplishments: first-ever undefeated regular season, first-ever No. 1 national ranking, program’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, first-ever wins against Ohio State and Oregon and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

“We are honored to welcome Scott to share his leadership story and inspire our community to take the hard steps needed to break through to new goals and accomplishments,” Hulse said.

The event will be from 5 to 9 pm Wednesday July 29. Tickets to attend can be purchased: https://tinyurl.com/EDCMCSalute2026. Sponsorship opportunities are available, including with a VIP experience with Dolson at 4 pm. Sponsorship offerings: https://tinyurl.com/SaluteSponsorships. Ric Federigh from TEAM WIMS will host the evenings festivities.

Questions about sponsorships or the event: EDCMC Operations Director Liliana Franco at 219-873-1211, Ext. 206 or lfranco@edcmc.com.

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is committed to growing and attracting new industry and business to the community as well as strengthening existing business. EDCMC services, programs, and one-on-one assistance clearly provide the optimum business environment — a place where commerce and industry can prosper and grow. EDCMC merges the right mix of resources, including city government, community members, and the expertise of business leaders. Exclusive incentive packages and unique natural resources make Michigan City, Indiana, the place to build or expand.

For more information, call (219) 873-1211 or visit www.edcmc.com.

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana