One person lost their life following a crash Saturday in Portage, according to the Portage Police Department.

On Saturday July 11, at approximately 9:13pm, Portage Police Officers responded to the intersection of US Highway 6 and Swanson Road in reference to a reported vehicle collision involving a motor driven cycle. 911 callers reported that an off-duty nurse had stopped on scene and was providing CPR to the injured rider.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck, operated by a thirty-five-year-old Hobart man, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 6 and crossing the intersection of Swanson Road. A northbound 2015 Yamaha YW50 / Zuma (class B motor driven cycle) was traveling northbound on Swanson Road and collided with the passenger side of the pickup truck. The driver of the Yamaha, identified as Sean McLinn, forty-three-years-old, of Union Township was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, witnesses report that the Yamaha disregarded the red light for northbound traffic. The driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured and displayed no signs of impairment. Initial tests indicate the driver of the GMC did not have alcohol in their system. Toxicology results for the deceased are pending.

“The officers of the Portage Police Department extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McLinn and anyone else who was affected by this tragic event, the Portage Police Department said in a statement. “We want to thank the off-duty nurse who stopped to provide assistance, the Portage Fire Department, and Porter County Coroner’s Office for their assistance with this investigation”