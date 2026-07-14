A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving two motorcycles and a car this past weekend according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, July 11, just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of US Highway 421 and School Road in Wanatah, Indiana for a personal injury crash involving two motorcycles and a passenger vehicle. Deputy Jeffrey Armstrong arrived, and located two Harley Davidson motorcycles on the roadway, with several bystanders tending to the passengers of both motorcycles.

The initial investigation revealed that a northbound 2005 Mazda operated by 19-year-old Daniel Quiroz from Portage, Indiana struck a 2021 Harley Davidson operated by 42-year-old Ryan Harrison of Clarks Hill, Indiana from behind ejecting Harrison and his passenger 41-year-old Amber Harrison. Quiroz’s vehicle continued north striking a 2006 Harley Davidson directly in front of Harrison, that was being operated by 42-year-old Levi Bridges from Lafayette. That collision ejected Bridges and his passenger 41-year-old Amanda Bridges.

Ryan and Amber Harrison were airlifted from the scene to South Bend Memorial Hospital, while Levi and Amanda Bridges were transported to Franciscan Hospital/Michigan City for treatment. Ryan Harrison passed away from the injuries sustained in the crash on Sunday, July 12.

Toxicology test results are pending. No further information is available for release.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Det. Deck at ddeck@lcso.in.gov or 219-326-7700 Ext 2413.