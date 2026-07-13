Today Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Winds could gust as high as 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.