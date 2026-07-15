CHESTERTON, Ind. – The South Shore Line is pleased to announce that normal train service is scheduled to resume on Friday, July 17 at 3:01am CDT. The first train running on the normal schedule will be Train 401. Regular Monday-Friday service will begin at that time along both the Lakeshore and Monon Corridors. Busing will conclude at the end of service on Thursday, July 16.

“We thank the South Shore Line crews, Iron Workers Local 395, Operators Local 150, DLZ and Superior Construction teams that worked incredibly hard to make these repairs in a safe and timely manner,” said Dave Dech, South Shore Line President. “We also thank our passengers for their patience during this challenging time.”