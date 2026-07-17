For the latest check out their website at www.lpfair.com and LIKE THEM on FACEBOOK
 
Friday, July 17, 2026
 
Gates Open at 10am Sponsored by Surf Internet
 
8:00an: 4-H Draft Horse Show
 
9:00am: All Day 4-H Livestock Auction (Livestock
Arena), Order of Sale: Swine, Goat, Poultry, Duck,
Geese, Turkey, Rabbit, Dairy, Sheep, Auction for
Scholarship Fund, and Beef, Battle of the Barns to
Follow Auction
 
9:00am: 4-H Booster Club Pie Auction (Show Arena)
 
9:00am: 4-H Horse and Pony Show – Contesting
 
10:00am -7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
 
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
 
12:00pm Pioneerland Opens
 
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides Open
 
1:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
 
2:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
 
3:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
 
4:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
 
5:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
 
6:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
 
7:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
 
7:00pm: International Demolition Derby ($15)
(Motor Sports Arena)
 
7:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
 
7:30: Battle of the Barns