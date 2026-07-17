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Friday, July 17, 2026
Gates Open at 10am Sponsored by Surf Internet
8:00an: 4-H Draft Horse Show
9:00am: All Day 4-H Livestock Auction (Livestock
Arena), Order of Sale: Swine, Goat, Poultry, Duck,
Geese, Turkey, Rabbit, Dairy, Sheep, Auction for
Scholarship Fund, and Beef, Battle of the Barns to
Follow Auction
9:00am: 4-H Booster Club Pie Auction (Show Arena)
9:00am: 4-H Horse and Pony Show – Contesting
10:00am -7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
12:00pm Pioneerland Opens
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides Open
1:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
2:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
3:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
4:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
5:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
6:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
7:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
7:00pm: International Demolition Derby ($15)
(Motor Sports Arena)
7:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
7:30: Battle of the Barns