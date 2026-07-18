The Indiana State Police Lowell Post announced that on Friday afternoon, Sgt. Heflin chose to proudly walk out of the hospital and is now continuing his recovery at home.

“After a week of strength, determination, and support from friends, family, and the community, today marks a huge step forward. Sgt. Heflin is grateful for the exceptional care he received and for everyone who has kept him in their thoughts,” the ISP Lowell Post said on Facebook.

“While the road to full recovery continues, being home is a milestone he’s been looking forward to and one he doesn’t take for granted. Thank you to all who have stood by him,” the ISP Lowell Post said. “Your support means more than you know.”

(Photos credit Indiana State Police Lowell Post / Facebook)